Norma J. Gabriel Obituary
Norma J. Gabriel, nee Slaughter, beloved wife of Raymond for 56 years; loving mother of Carol (Michael) Hansen & Nancy (Benjamin Jr.) Santore; dear grandmother of Ryan, Gabrielle, Brandon, Jacob & Kyle; fond sister of Richard (Marlene) Slaughter. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 11:00 a.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Westchester Community Church would be appreciated. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
