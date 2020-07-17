Norma Marquardt, 97, late of River Forest, IL died July 15, 2020. She was born in Chicago on February 2, 1923 to her loving parents, Paul Marquardt and Esther (Steinke) Marquardt. Norma attended Howe Elementary School and Jennings Academy; a girls boarding school in Aurora, IL. Norma worked as a secretary for various downtown businesses. In the 1960's she completed a B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Roosevelt University. Her last employment was for 15 years as a legal secretary for the law firm McDermott, Will, and Emery. She was a member of the Chicago Temple United Methodist Church. Norma retired in 1989 and became a resident of River Forest, IL. Her last years were lived at Bethesda Senior Care in Chicago. Norma is survived by her Wisconsin cousins, friends of many years, and her church family at River Forest United Methodist Church. Visitation Friday July 17, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Internment Mount Emblem Cemetery. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com