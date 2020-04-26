|
Norma J. Rendina, nee Menchini of Park Ridge passed away on April 17th. Norma was the beloved daughter of Peter and Christine (nee Bartolomei), and the dear sister of Samuel and Clara, all of whom preceded her in death. She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Ronald, her children Christine, Dean (Maria) and Carla (Terrence) Owen, her adored grandchildren Christian and Marisa Owen and Sara Rendina, her dear niece, Corinne (Ken) Buti, her many other beloved nieces and nephews, and her devoted companion, Maya Michno. Norma was the heart and soul of her family, a cherished Nonna, a dog lover, a lifetime Cubs fan, and a generous community volunteer. Private funeral services have been held, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her honor may be made to Recovery International, 1415 W. 22nd St., Tower Floor, Oak Brook, IL 60523, or at recoveryinternational.org. Funeral Information and guest book can be signed at www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020