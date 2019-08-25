Home

Norma Wright
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Kolbus-May Funeral Home
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Kolbus-May Funeral Home
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Norma J. Wright Obituary
Norma J. Wright nee Cotton, 85, beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Wright; loving mother of William (Denise) Wright, the late Stephen M. Wright, and Jean Ann (Dominic) Vanderploeg nee Wright; cherished grandmother of Gregory M. (Lorelei Anderson) Codina; dear sister of Robert Cotton, Carol Sheridan nee Cotton, the late Dean Cotton, Dale Cotton, the late Donna Barbier nee Cotton, Janis Ryan nee Cotton, and Mary (Dwight) Stone nee Cotton; sister-in-law Lorena Cotton nee Galletti; loving aunt to many. Funeral prayers Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from Kolbus-May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins, to St. Monica Church for Mass of the Christian Burial 10 a.m. Visitation Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. - 9 pm. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. For info 773-774-3232 or www.Kolbsmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
