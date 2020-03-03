|
|
Norma Jane Donelan Stelle, 96, had a well lived life with her family and friends always center stage. As a practical, intellectually curious and fiercely independent woman, she was a gracious hostess with an open heart and mind. She was a keen bridge competitor, could finish the NYT Sunday crossword in an hour, and had a playful sense of fun and humor. She attended Northwestern University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to the late Russell Thompson Stelle, loving mother of Roger (Linda), the late Jim (Ann), the late Lynn (Peggy), and Betsy Stelle Morgan, cherished grandmother of Andrew (Kim), Benjamin (Ashley), Michael (Emily), Jennifer, and John Stelle, Hunter, Hayden, and Sally Morgan, and great-grandmother of Russell Douglas Stelle, loved aunt of John Paul Stelle, Jean Stelle, Shannon Kirby, Mardi Brayton, Cristy Laier, and Cameron Burnham, their spouses and great aunt of many. Memorial Service Saturday, March 7, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago, 126 E. Chestnut, with reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation (kappaalphatheta.org/foundation) or the church. Norma will be buried at Graceland Cemetery, Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020