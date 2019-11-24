Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
View Map
Norma Jean Hinchman Obituary
Norma Jean Hinchman, age 92, beloved wife of the late Hubert "Bud"; loving mother of Barbara (Roosevelt) Collins, Allen (Jane) Hinchman and Carol (Tom) Foote; dear grandmother of Michael (Amy), Tim, Jeff (Heather), Brian (Katie), Emily, Rachel, Grace, Carolyn & Jack; great grandmother of Tyler & Ryan. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral service Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
