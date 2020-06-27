Norma Jean, of Saint Petersburg, FL passed away on June 16th, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Nyal and Ida Mae McKinney and her brother, Bruce McKinney. Beloved mother of Donna, Joesph and Sharon; Loving sister to Christy Wessler; Doting Grandmother of Christopher, Nicole and Grant; Caring Aunt to Philip, Robin, Karen and Louie. Donations appreciated to your local Animal Society.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.