|
|
Norma Jean Nelson, nee Caplinger, age 87, of North Aurora, formerly of Riverdale. Beloved wife of the late Russell. Dear mother of Edward (Rebecca) and Frederick (Regina). Loving grandmother of Lydia, Vivien and Louis. Dear sister of the late Kenneth (Connie) and Harold Caplinger. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She cherished her pet dogs, Benji, Lady and Stella. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019