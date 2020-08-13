1/
Norma Jean Ranallo 96 of Harwood Heights. At rest Saturday , August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Linda, Debbie (Gene) DePilla, Tina (Steve) Lastovich, Mark (Lisa) and the late Peter (Diane). Fond grandmother of P.J., Christopher, Tony, Michael James, Matthew, Michael Gene, Nicholas, Brian, J.J., Stephanie, John, Joseph and Daniel. Great grandmother of 12. Dear sister of the late Joan. Fond aunt and great aunt to many. Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Service will be held at the Funereal Home Friday 7:00 P.M. Family & friends will be meeting on Saturday at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside for the entombment.. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. www.cumberlandchapels.com 708/456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
