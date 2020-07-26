Norma June "Nonnie" Main age 93 passed away July 22, 2020. Norma was longtime resident and real estate broker in the Hinsdale/Willowbrook area, known for her great sense of style and love of conversation, music and dogs. Norma is survived by her children Sharon Parisi (William, late), Kimberley Ogdon (Bryan) and Arthur Main (Catherine) and grandchildren Erin Parisi, Ian Ogdon, Al Ogdon (Tracey), Willie Main, and Sarah Main. Private memorial service. Any contributions in her honor can be made to the Hinsdale Humane Society.





