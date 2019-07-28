|
Norma Koenig (nee Strey) passed peacefully into heaven on July 24, 2019. She was born August 22, 1920, in Chicago, IL. She is survived by the love of her life, Edward N. Koenig, whom she married 77 years ago. The two of them founded the Chicago-based real estate company Koenig & Strey Realtors in 1961 with her brother, Tom Strey. Her greatest joy was her family, which extended well beyond the traditional boundaries. Many unrelated people called her Grammie, and she showered each one with love, wisdom, hospitality and smiles. She is also survived by four adoring children; Tom (Sonja) Koenig, Carolyn (Chris) Eigel, Nancy (Craig) Davis, and Jeanne (Tim) Hanson, ten loving grandchildren; Jeffrey (Karoline) Eigel, Chris (Katie) Bolling, Ted (Andrea) Eigel, Tom (Suzanne) Bolling, Amy (Jason) Reynolds, Alissa (Jim) Staples, Matthew (Libby) Koenig, Meredith Koenig-Kriess, Megan (Ben) Burnham, and Kristen (Geoff) Elsner, and 18 great-grandchildren. Norma attended Schurz High School, Wright Jr. College, and the University of Illinois, Champaign. Norma & Ed were married July 25, 1942. In 1955, they relocated from Chicago to Glenview, where they started Koenig & Strey Realtors, now part of Berkshire Hathaway KoenigRubloff. She loved time at their lake house in Williams Bay, WI. Norma was an avid angler, and her tackle box always included lipstick and a hairbrush. Norma's friendships included church friends, her Alpha Beta Mu sorority sisters, the "Belles" who worked at Illinois Bell during the war, colleagues in real estate, and every family she helped find the right home or sell theirs. She called everyone "Honey" and had a gift of making each person feel special. The celebration of life will be held at Saturday, August 3, at 10 AM at the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1333 Glenview Road, Glenview, IL, 60025. Additional information at Davenportfamily.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019