Norma L. Gordon, nee Lindner, age 91. Beloved and devoted wife for 66 years of Lester Gordon. Loving mother of Gail Gordon, Steve Gordon and Rick Gordon. Proud grandmother of Carly Gordon, Eric Gordon and Alec Meister. Cherished aunt of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the National Kidney Foundation
of Illinois, ?215 W Illinois St #1c, Chicago, IL 60654, www.nkfi.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website.