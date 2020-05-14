Norma L. Jaffe
1931 - 2020
Norma Lita Jaffe, age 89, of Lombard, Illinois, passed away May 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Hyman Jaffe; born on January 25, 1931, to the late Alexander and Irene (nee Bartelli) Napoli. Norma was an accomplished classical Ballet Dancer and shared her love of dance by teaching, advocating, and promoting the art form. From her love of ballet, she inherited and lived her entire life with grace, beauty, awareness of posture, strength, and discipline. She will be missed. Services will be private. She will be buried next to her beloved husband and parents at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
