Norma Lee Marie Phillips died peacefully on October 14, 2019, at the age of 92. A loving aunt and godparent to several generations, she was a loyal and steadfast friend to many. Her varied career embraced both opera singing and hospital administration. A longtime member of the Michael Reese Hospital staff, she made indelibly positive impressions on colleagues and mentees. Self-taught and guided from an early age, she was proudly independent throughout her long life and nourished a passionate love for music and literature to the end. Her wry humor, kindness and gentle demeanor will be missed by those who were fortunate to know her.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019