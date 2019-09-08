|
of Miramar Beach, Fla., died of complications of Alzheimer's on Aug. 30 at age 91. Grew up in Hobbs, Ind., and lived in Chicago; Buffalo Grove, Ill.; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Batavia, Ill., before retiring in Destin, Fla. Survivors include daughter Alyson (Harold O. Wyckoff Jr.) of Des Plaines, Ill., and son Thomas of Destin; and grandchildren Whitney, of Washington, D.C., and Kenton, of Tucson, Ariz. Preceded in death by beloved husband Ernest; sister Eileen Howe, of Bath, N.Y.; and parents Ruth and Clinton Legg of Hobbs. Known for her warm smile and friendly manner, Norma could make anyone feel at ease. She had many creative talents.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019