Norma M. Petrancosta Obituary
Norma M. Petrancosta, age 93, of Indian Head Park, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughter at her side; loving mother of Luanne Petrancosta; proud & devoted grandmother of the late Andre Egle; predeceased by loving parents, Frank & Lucia DiBitetto, and her late siblings Aldo DiBitetto, Mary (the late Harry) Krzwicki, & Polly (the late Earl) Hanna; dear aunt and great-aunt of 10. Norma was devoted to helping her siblings. She was a fun-loving neighbor and enjoyed playing cards & traveling. She was a Senior Clerk and retired after a long career at the Electro Motive Division of McCook. A private service will be held. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
