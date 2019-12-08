|
|
Norma Wells (nee Schoen), age 92, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She is survived by daughter Susan (Lon) Rollinson, daughter Christine (James) Barry, and son Richard (Julie) Wells, as well as 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 nieces and their families. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville, IL. Full obituary can be seen at www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019