Knox Presbyterian Church
1105 Catalpa Ln
Naperville, IL 60540
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Knox Presbyterian Church
1105 Catalpa Lane
Naperville, IL
Norma Marie Wells Obituary
Norma Wells (nee Schoen), age 92, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She is survived by daughter Susan (Lon) Rollinson, daughter Christine (James) Barry, and son Richard (Julie) Wells, as well as 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 3 nieces and their families. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville, IL. Full obituary can be seen at www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
