Norma Rittenberg (née Braude), age 100, beloved wife of the late Max Rittenberg; loving and loved mother of Dale Barnes and Lynn (Neil) Kauffman; Cherished Grandma of Lisa (Michael) Ondracek, Jamie (Matthew) Bakal and Carly Kauffman; Adored "GiGi" of Lauren and Jenna Mukavitz, Olivia and Juliet Bakal; Treasured Aunt, Cousin and Friend; The family extends extreme gratitude to Barb Popiel-Gawin for her care, dedication and friendship. To honor Norma: in lieu of flowers, Please Just Vote. Services are on-line. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847)255-3520 or www.shalom2.com