Norma Gene Wiley, 93, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 while in hospice at her home in Deerfield, IL. Born Norma Gene Zimmerman in Pittsfield, IL on November 23, 1925. Her father Earl and mother Vera had 6 children. Norma was a graduate of the University of Ill. She married Thomas R. Wiley in November of 1951. Thomas was one of 5 children and Norma was aunt to 27 nieces and nephews. Thomas passed away in April of 1987. Norma is survived by one sister Betty; her two sons Michael and Daniel and her granddaughter Sabina. Norma has been a very active member in the Christ United Methodist Church of Deerfield. She has also been an active member of the Questors Antique Club. She loved to play bridge and travel the world. Most of all, she was a very devoted mother to her sons. She treated everyone the way she liked to be treated. She enjoyed a good conversation and will be missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 6:00 - 9:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church, 600 Deerfield Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment private. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 17 to July 18, 2019