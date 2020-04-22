|
Norman Aaron Elster, age 91. Beloved husband and best friend of 70 years to Rita, nee Brill; devoted son of the late Isadore and Dora; cherished father of Kenneth (the late Dianne) Elster, the late Robert (survived by Julie) Elster, Lawrence (Michelle) Elster, Mark (Joanne) Elster and the late Dennis Elster; loving grandfather of Richard Elster, Robyn (David) Godwin, Matthew (Jennifer) Elster, Sara Elster, Jeffrey (Amberlee Mucha) Elster, David (Susannah Maiken) Elster, Roxanne Elster, Joshua Elster and Leah Elster, and adoring great-grandfather of Jonah and Avi Elster; Fond brother of the late Hannah, Fannie, Samuel and Michael. Special uncle and great-uncle to many including nieces Laurie Rosner and the late Eileen Hirschtick. Private graveside services. Family and friends may view the funeral live on Norman's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com on Thursday April 23rd at 10 AM, or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH
630-648-9824. Contributions in Norman's name to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at: www.covid19responsefund.org would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020