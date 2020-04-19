|
Norman B. Sack, 75, of Wilmette, passed away on Friday, April 17th from complications of COVID-19. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McGlynn) for 42 years; adoring father of Katherine (Jack) Colt; cherished "Pop-Pop" of James and Archie Colt; loving brother of Richard (Holly) Sack; fond cousin and friend to many. Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Miriam Sack, and by an infant grandson, Max Lawrence Colt. Norm was a graduate of the University of Chicago Laboratory High School and of the University of Illinois at Chicago. He spent his career as a real estate broker, developer, and investor, and was a principal of a real estate management company for many years until his retirement. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his positive, generous, tolerant, and fun-loving spirit. Interment is private. A memorial celebration will be held when it is possible for family and friends to gather. Memorials in Norm's name may be made to the (). Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser, Wilmette, (847) 256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020