Green , Norman Barton 'Barry' Norman "Barry" Green, 81, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Sycamore Hospital in Dayton, OH. He was born on May 28, 1938 in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late Norman, Jr. & Lucille Alice (Harter) Green, and preceded in death by his newborn son, Kenneth Barton Green. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen A. (Archambeault) Green, four daughters Debra Augustine, Denise Stein and husband Richard, Donna Dilts and husband Daniel, Liz Fultz and husband Mark, and seven grandchildren, who know him as Poppo, Renee Stein, Barrie Augustine, Gregory Stein, Kevin Dilts, Stephanie Dilts, Tyler Fultz, and Bryn Fultz, as well as his brother Michael Green, other relatives and many life-long friends. Norman held many jobs, but retired as a certified firefighter/paramedic from the City of Lake Forest, IL with over 23 years of service. When not on duty, Norman enjoyed rebuilding classic cars, fishing, camping, motorcycling, and engaging in family gatherings. He retired to Benton, KY where he lived for 27 years before relocating to Dayton, OH. He was involved with the Illinois Professional Firefighters Association, Judical Watch, Loyal Order of the Moose, and Spaulding Class of 1952. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 21 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary