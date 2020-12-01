1/1
Norman Bercoon
Norman Bercoon, 96, of Skokie passed away on Nov. 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lorraine Rose, daughter Dr. Joan Bercoon, son Marc Bercoon (Rhonda), grandsons Nathan and Evan Berg and granddaughters Isabella, Olivia and Shelby Bercoon, several nieces and nephews, and many dear relatives and friends. He was a highly respected CPA in Chicago for nearly 55 years, kind and generous to everyone in his life. He was always actively involved in numerous Jewish organizations. He was a proud WWII veteran and received a Bronze Star. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Dr. Richard Berg and sister Ruth Dreymann. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the Jewish United Fund or Illinois Holocaust Museum. For more details please visit www.chicagojewishfunerals.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
