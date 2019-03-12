|
Norman Bernard Maslow, age 79; beloved husband for almost 52 years of Naomi nee Novak; loving father of Dina (Jonathan) Strouse; adoring grandpa of Jeremy and Gabrielle; devoted son of the late Jacob and Rose Maslowsky; dear brother of the late Evelyn (the late Harry) Ochstein; caring brother-in-law and uncle of many. His sense of humor will always be remembered by his friends and family. Chapel service Wednesday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center and Hadassah Chicago North Shore. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019