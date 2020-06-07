NORMAN CAMPBELL GRIFFETH
Norman Campbell Griffeth, 87, of Plymouth Place, formerly of Burr Ridge and Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Loving father of Robert (Sara), William (Jami), Patricia (Oliver) Hatchett, Sr. and Linda (Erik) Thorell. Devoted grandfather of 12. Dear great-grandfather of 7. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Plymouth Place Endowment Fund appreciated. Norman was an accountant for 3M Co. and its subsidiary for 33 years. He was past treasurer of National Advertising. He was an active member of Christ Church of Oak Brook and a member of the Singing Men of Oak Brook for 10 years. He and Evelyn managed the gift shop at Plymouth Place for 12 years since its inception. They enjoyed travelling the 50 states and Europe. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
