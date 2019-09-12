|
Norman Crandus, age 88. Beloved husband of Laurel nee Zisook. Loving father of Shlomo (Oi) Crandus, Hillel (Nava Cohen) Crandus, Margo (Mike) Steinmetz and Ben (Nancy Berglas) Highton. Proud grandfather of 7. Dear brother of the late Harold Crandus. Private service & interment will be held today. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For shiva information, please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019