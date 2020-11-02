1/1
Norman E. Ferber
Norman E. Ferber, 89. Beloved husband of Florence nee Hack. Loving father of Mindy (Lawrence Marks) Ferber and Taryn (Shaul ) Jaliens. Proud Saba of Tsila (Tomer) Giar, Chaim (Michal)Oded, Shmaya (Emunah) Lixenberg, Yaniv (Shirlee) Ziv, Eitan Lixenberg, Yosef Lixenberg, Sammy (Leah) Marks and Shira Marks. And Saba Raba of Paz, Clil, Noy, Yahav, Shmuel, Cherut, Shira, Hallel, Itai, Noa, David, Hodea, Eliya, Emunah, Lea, Shalev, Sagie and Tohar. Dear brother of Sally (the late Aaron) Metzger, the late Edna (the late Frank) England, the late Madeline (the late Bernie) Golak and the late Victoria (the late Harry) Rudman. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. Memorials to Klezmer Music Foundation, 4025 Harvard Terrace, Skokie, IL 60076, www.klezmermusicfoundation.org and Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, Evanston IL 60202, www.jrc-evanston.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 2, 2020.
