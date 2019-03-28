|
|
Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Gloria C. (nee Sieg). Loving father of Gregory (Grazyna), Steven (Susan) and Barbara (Ronald Krauch) Zibell. Proud grandfather of Victoria, Emily and Amanda. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Family and friends to gather Saturday 9:45 a.m. at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 S. McCarthy Road, Palos Heights, IL, Service 10:00 a.m. Interment First Lutheran Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019