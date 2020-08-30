Norman, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born December 3, 1927 in Chicago to Edward and Thelma (Johnson) Wandke and was a veteran of the US Army. Norman earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois in 1950 and also graduated from the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology. Norman retired from Commonwealth Edison in 1989, after 39 years of service, as an Assistant Vice President. Norman was a lifetime member of EAA. His passion was airplanes and flying, as a pilot, mentor, instructor, owner and builder. Norman was a long time resident of Glen Ellyn, Illinois where he lived with his beloved wife Carol Jean (Graff) of 68 years and raised their four children: Gail, Adrienne Adams (Robert), Susan Wichlac (Charles) and Norman (Donna). Norman was the beloved grandfather of eight grandchildren: Joshua, Kevin, Ryan, Madison, Alan, Christopher, Sophie and Savannah. Private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.





