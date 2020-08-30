1/1
Norman Edward Wandke
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born December 3, 1927 in Chicago to Edward and Thelma (Johnson) Wandke and was a veteran of the US Army. Norman earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois in 1950 and also graduated from the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology. Norman retired from Commonwealth Edison in 1989, after 39 years of service, as an Assistant Vice President. Norman was a lifetime member of EAA. His passion was airplanes and flying, as a pilot, mentor, instructor, owner and builder. Norman was a long time resident of Glen Ellyn, Illinois where he lived with his beloved wife Carol Jean (Graff) of 68 years and raised their four children: Gail, Adrienne Adams (Robert), Susan Wichlac (Charles) and Norman (Donna). Norman was the beloved grandfather of eight grandchildren: Joshua, Kevin, Ryan, Madison, Alan, Christopher, Sophie and Savannah. Private interment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved