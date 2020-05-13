Norman Edward Zimmerman
1936 - 2020
Norman Edward Zimmerman, longtime Chicago and Winnetka resident, died April 21. Norman was born in Chicago 1936. After graduating Roosevelt High School, he attended U of Illinois and later graduated from Northwestern Law School. He practiced law many years before entering the family business, Schaumburg Lincoln Mercury 1976-2012. He is preceded in death by parents, William B. and Ann Sacharin Zimmerman, his brother Paul, his niece Diane Zimmerman Johnston. He is survived by son Michael(Beth), Malvern, Pa.; son Alan, Scottsdale, AZ: and his ex-wife Ann C. Zimmerman, Scottsdale, AZ. In 2014 he married Barbara Perz Zimmerman, children Melissa and Stephen, and resided in Lake Forest. Services have been held.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
