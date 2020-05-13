Norman Edward Zimmerman, longtime Chicago and Winnetka resident, died April 21. Norman was born in Chicago 1936. After graduating Roosevelt High School, he attended U of Illinois and later graduated from Northwestern Law School. He practiced law many years before entering the family business, Schaumburg Lincoln Mercury 1976-2012. He is preceded in death by parents, William B. and Ann Sacharin Zimmerman, his brother Paul, his niece Diane Zimmerman Johnston. He is survived by son Michael(Beth), Malvern, Pa.; son Alan, Scottsdale, AZ: and his ex-wife Ann C. Zimmerman, Scottsdale, AZ. In 2014 he married Barbara Perz Zimmerman, children Melissa and Stephen, and resided in Lake Forest. Services have been held.





