Norman Frank Strauel, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019, at his home with his beloved wife, Marjorie, by his side. Forty-three year resident of Downers Grove, Lived in Carillon community in Plainfield since 1998. US Army veteran of Korean War. Norm was the beloved husband of Marjorie, nee Steininger; loving father of David (Karen), Randy (Nancy), and Lori Strauel; cherished grandfather of Beth (Chuck) Goff, Brian (Daniella) Strauel, Sarah (Trevir) Gentile, Lisa (Julio Perez) Strauel, Allyssa Fogarty and the late Janine Strauel; adoring great-grandfather of Evan Strauel and Trevir Jr., Payton, and Calvin Gentile, and Jackson Perez; dear father-in-law of Chris Strauel; fond uncle of Kurtis (Jennifer) Strauel. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, granddaughter Janine and grandson-in-law Marc.
Member of Operating Engineers Union for 32 years. Foreman for Downers Grove Township Highway Department for 13 years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Funeral will begin at the funeral home Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:00 am and proceed to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Dr., Romeoville for Mass at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . For info, 630-355-0264.
