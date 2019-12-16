Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
505 Kingston Dr
Romeoville, IL
Norman Frank Strauel Obituary
Norman Frank Strauel, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019, at his home with his beloved wife, Marjorie, by his side. Forty-three year resident of Downers Grove, Lived in Carillon community in Plainfield since 1998. US Army veteran of Korean War. Norm was the beloved husband of Marjorie, nee Steininger; loving father of David (Karen), Randy (Nancy), and Lori Strauel; cherished grandfather of Beth (Chuck) Goff, Brian (Daniella) Strauel, Sarah (Trevir) Gentile, Lisa (Julio Perez) Strauel, Allyssa Fogarty and the late Janine Strauel; adoring great-grandfather of Evan Strauel and Trevir Jr., Payton, and Calvin Gentile, and Jackson Perez; dear father-in-law of Chris Strauel; fond uncle of Kurtis (Jennifer) Strauel. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, granddaughter Janine and grandson-in-law Marc.

Member of Operating Engineers Union for 32 years. Foreman for Downers Grove Township Highway Department for 13 years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Funeral will begin at the funeral home Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:00 am and proceed to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Dr., Romeoville for Mass at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . For info, 630-355-0264.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 16, 2019
