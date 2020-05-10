Norman Freeman, 77, beloved husband of Karen, nee Hess; loving father of Bonnie (Richard) Wallner, Dawn (Brian) Weifenbach and Robyn Freeman; cherished Papa of Danielle, Courtney and Carter Wallner; devoted son of the late Rose and Henry Freeman; dear brother of Michael (Veron) Freeman; treasured uncle of Loren Freeman, Scott (Jill) Freeman and their families; adored friend and former husband of Sandra David; caring friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. Please visit Shalom Memorial Funeral Home's website at www.shalom2.com to view the private graveside service on-line and to leave condolences. A celebration of Noman's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.