Norman G. Kaiser, Jr., Age 77. Beloved husband of Priscilla (nee Rigor) and the late Bonnie (nee Herr). Loving father of Norman G. (Yvonne) Kaiser III and step-father to Kim, Tim, Bill, Dan and Cherie. Cherished grandfather of Thalasa, Nome, and Taupeau. Great grandfather of David, Kesomi, Joseph and Toni. Dear brother of Randy (Terry) Kaiser, Norma (late Kenneth) Graebner and the late Ken (Marianne) Kaiser. Fond uncle of many. Memorial Service will take place on Saturday January 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1218 W Addison St. Chicago, IL 60613. Reception to follow service. Inurnment will be held privately at Ridgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, www.htchicago.org. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020