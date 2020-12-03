Norman H. Carl, age 84, beloved husband of Marlene K. Carl. Loving father of Renée Carl (Andrew Inglis) and Scott Carl (Lacey). Dear grandfather of Naomi and Seth. Adored by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Max and Rose (Brand) Carl, and his brother James (Juanita) Carl. Services private. Donations to Sukkat Shalom Family School Education Fund, 1001 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091, www.sukkatshalom.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com