Norman H. Fisher, age 84. Beloved husband of Andrea nee Jelinek happily married for 38 fun filled years. Loving father of Fisher Stevens (Alexis Bloom), Tracy (Joshua) Silverman, and Julie (Jason) Rosenthal. Adored Poppi of Max, Parker, Miles, Meyer, Otis and Paloma. Dear brother of Lila (Albert) Schneider and brother in law of Lester (Shari) Jelinek. Fond uncle of many. Service Thursday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019