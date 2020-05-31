Norman I. Goldstein, 95 years young in June, died May 25, 2020. Loving husband of Peggy, nee Risner and the late Shirley, nee Smith. Beloved son of the late Irving and Rose. Cherished father of Barry (Judi Klein) and Carol. Adored Papa of Scott. Devoted brother of Melvin (Sandy) and the late Lawrence (Sue). Dear brother-in-law of Lee (Pat) Smith. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Donations in his memory can be made to the JUF (Jewish United Fund)-Ben Gurion Way 30 S. Wells Street Chicago, IL 60606 or the charity of your choice. Private services have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals 773-625-8621
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.