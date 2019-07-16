|
|
Norman J. Janeczko, age 80, U.S. Army Veteran, beloved brother of Barbara, Charles (late Sophie), the late Robert, the late Rita (late Edmund) Krus, the late Shirley (late Harold) Learnahan; loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, from 10 am until time of prayers 11 am at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road, Park Ridge. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. For more info 847-823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019