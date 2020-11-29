Kaner, Norman J., WWII Army Vet., passed away Nov. 24th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Kaner. Cherished father of Adelaide (Jack) Sowchin and Richard (Judy) Kaner. Devoted grandfather of Julianne (Jessica) Kaner. Lifetime Civil Engineer with the City Of Chicago and Member of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation and Funeral Service will be private. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by Lawrence Funeral Home. (773)736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.