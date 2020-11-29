1/1
Norman J. Kaner
1922 - 2020
Kaner, Norman J., WWII Army Vet., passed away Nov. 24th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Kaner. Cherished father of Adelaide (Jack) Sowchin and Richard (Judy) Kaner. Devoted grandfather of Julianne (Jessica) Kaner. Lifetime Civil Engineer with the City Of Chicago and Member of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation and Funeral Service will be private. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by Lawrence Funeral Home. (773)736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
November 26, 2020
Norm was a great family friend and I'll always remember the holiday parties and other social events he and Dolores would host. I was always fascinated by his slide shows on their travels. His passing is very sad news, and I offer my condolences to Rick and Adelaide and the extended Kaner family. RIP, Norm.
Terry Coyne
Friend
November 26, 2020
Thanksgiving at Uncle Norm's was a treasured memory for our family. Norm always made us feel welcome, he had a quick smile and many stories about working for the city of Chicago.
Barry Coyne
Family
November 26, 2020
Many found memories as a kid spending time on the holidays speaking to Norm. RIP Norman
Brian Coyne
November 25, 2020
Thank you Uncle Norman for loving us as your own...we love you too.
George & Barbara Sabis
Family
