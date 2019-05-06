Home

Norman J. Krull, age 83, 57 year resident of Elmhurst; Graduate of St. Ignatius High School; beloved husband of Mary Ellen, nee Riley for over 62 years; loving father of Timothy and Mary Beth (Bill) Hauke; devoted grandfather of Cara and Megan Krull and Margaret (fiancé Mark Schmitt), Micah, Elizabeth, Elaine, Daniel, David and Mary Catherine Hauke; dear brother of Nancy Kuzel; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
