Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Kubeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman J. Kubeck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman J. Kubeck Obituary
Norman J. Kubeck, Long time resident of Evanston. Loving brother of Father Jack, Kathleen (Tom) Zaremba and twin to Georgie (the late Nicholas) Valos. Loving cousin to many. Avid "professional" card player in the game of rummy. Visitation Thursday 9 am until time of Funeral Service, 11:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . For info 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now