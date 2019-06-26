|
Norman J. Kubeck, Long time resident of Evanston. Loving brother of Father Jack, Kathleen (Tom) Zaremba and twin to Georgie (the late Nicholas) Valos. Loving cousin to many. Avid "professional" card player in the game of rummy. Visitation Thursday 9 am until time of Funeral Service, 11:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . For info 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019