Norman Joseph Rubash, 87, beloved husband of Alice nee Chapman; loving father of Karen (Jim) Hudson, Amy (Jim) McAuley and Janet (Brad) Getz; cherished grandfather of ten; dear brother of Duane (Norma) and Arlyn (Marge) Rubash. Norm began his work in the oil business in the fields of West Texas, and worked 40+ years in the international oil business. Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 3-7 PM at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, 1427 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Opportunity International or Bright Stars of Bethlehem. Info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
