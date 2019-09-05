|
Norman Krupnick, 95, passed away peacefully. Beloved partner of Paula Rothschild. Loving father to Susan Nantz. Cherished grandfather of Crystal Krupnick and JJ & Katherine Nantz. Adored member of the Rothschild & Lichten families. Proud uncle & great uncle to many. Dear brother to the late Anne Ettinger. A proud WWII veteran in the submarine service. A devoted basketball referee for 64 years, committed teacher & honored Illinois & Chicago Basketball Hall of Fame member. Avid Chicago sports fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Graveside service Friday, September 6, at 12Noon, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to any U.S. Veteran's .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019