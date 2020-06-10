Norman L. Lasman
Norman L. Lasman, age 97, WWII Veteran USN, USS Bunker Hill. Loving companion of Carol Martin and husband of the late Beverly. Dear father of Mark (Barb) Lasman, Janis (Don) Shapiro, Peter Lasman and step father of Cheryl (Ken) Foster, Bev (Ron) LeSanche, Roy Martin and Rick Martin. Loving grandfather and great grandfather of many. Dear brother of Leonard (Kay) Lasman and the late Florence (the late Bernie) Danov. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and will be greatly missed by all. Norm was a spokesman for Honor Flight. Manager for many years of Paddors, Wm A. Lewis, Deon and Angelo's Furs. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. where services will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Visitation Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
June 9, 2020
Sure will miss Norm. He was a great guy and I always enjoyed his wit and wisdom. RIP Norm
Larry Furlong
Friend
