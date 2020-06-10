Norman L. Lasman, age 97, WWII Veteran USN, USS Bunker Hill. Loving companion of Carol Martin and husband of the late Beverly. Dear father of Mark (Barb) Lasman, Janis (Don) Shapiro, Peter Lasman and step father of Cheryl (Ken) Foster, Bev (Ron) LeSanche, Roy Martin and Rick Martin. Loving grandfather and great grandfather of many. Dear brother of Leonard (Kay) Lasman and the late Florence (the late Bernie) Danov. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and will be greatly missed by all. Norm was a spokesman for Honor Flight. Manager for many years of Paddors, Wm A. Lewis, Deon and Angelo's Furs. Resting at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. where services will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Visitation Thursday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411