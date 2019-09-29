|
September 16, 1941 - September 7, 2019
If a man's life can be measured by the number of lives he touched and left better for it, or by the number of people who are proud to call him their beloved friend or respected physician, then Dr. Norman Leaf's legacy is beyond measure. Norman was a cherished father, grandfather, brother and husband, an esteemed surgeon and a trusted mentor. He died peacefully on September 7, 2019, at his home in Newport Beach, CA.
Norman was born in Chicago, IL to Dorothy and Louis Leaf. He attended the University of Michigan as a General Motors Scholar, and graduated third in his class from the University of Chicago Medical School. Following a one-year internship at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA, he returned to the University of Chicago to complete his residencies in General Surgery and Plastic Surgery. He earned several board certifications including the American Board of Plastic Surgery and was a Fellow, American College of Surgeons. Norman also served as a Clinical Associate Professor in Plastic Surgery at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He enjoyed a thriving plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, CA for over 45 years.
Norman was a profoundly gifted surgeon, and a dear, gentle man who loved music, literature, art, and travel. He always made time for others in need, and was extremely proud of his service as Medical Director of Rebuilding America's Warriors (R.A.W.) since 2007, for which he recruited plastic surgeons around the country to volunteer their services in service to wounded and disfigured veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carol Wayne, his son Matthew Leaf and wife Cathy; son Jeffrey Leaf and wife Lindsay; daughter Sophie (Leaf) Polyvyannyy and husband Stan, stepson Tony Brand , sister Carol Bryant and grandchildren Jordan, Parker, Devon, Hayden, Dash and Niko. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Judy Brand Leaf.
