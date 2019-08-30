Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Etz Chaim
1710 S. Highland Ave
Lombard, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
Norridge, IL
View Map
Norman Lewis Titiner, age 86. Beloved husband of Joy, nee Snitman, Cherished father of Steven David (Beth) Titiner, Jodi Rene' Titiner and Gary Ross (Martha) Titiner. Loving grandfather of Aaron, David, Elise and Sophia. Dear brother of Ruth (Richard) Block. Devoted son of the late Samuel and Reba Titiner. Owner of Carpetville. Funeral Friday, August 30th, 11 AM, at Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Interment at 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. In lieu of flowers contributions to Congregation Etz Chaim Educational Fund, or the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
