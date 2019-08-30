|
Norman Lewis Titiner, age 86. Beloved husband of Joy, nee Snitman, Cherished father of Steven David (Beth) Titiner, Jodi Rene' Titiner and Gary Ross (Martha) Titiner. Loving grandfather of Aaron, David, Elise and Sophia. Dear brother of Ruth (Richard) Block. Devoted son of the late Samuel and Reba Titiner. Owner of Carpetville. Funeral Friday, August 30th, 11 AM, at Congregation Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Interment at 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. In lieu of flowers contributions to Congregation Etz Chaim Educational Fund, or the would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019