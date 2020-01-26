|
|
August 26, 1935 - January 23, 2020
Beloved son of Norman I and Mildred. Cherished husband of Dyana. Loving father of Laura, Tim (Lisa), Kimberly, Norman III (Elizabeth) and stepfather of Dana Metzger (Bradley) and Daran Puffer. Grandfather of Ashley, Linnea, Kelsey and Charles Okerstrom, Mija and Alrik Olsen, Chase and Ciena Metzger and Lily Olsen. Great grandfather of Saniah, Else and Adelai. Dr. Olsen was a graduate of Baylor College of Medicine. In the U.S. Navy, he served as the Chief of OB-GYN in Patuxent, MD. In 1968, he entered private practice at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago and also served as the President of the medical staff, Chairman of the OB-GYN Dept. and a member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Olsen was listed by Chicago Magazine as a top doctor in 1999, 2000 and 2001. The family will honor him with a ceremony in Door County, WI to take place this spring.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020