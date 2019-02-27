Norman P. Lind, 81, of Libertyville, passed away Feb. 24, 2019 at his home following an extended illness. Mr. Lind had served with the US Army, had retired as Assistant General Counsel for Kemper Insurance, was a graduate of Loyola Academy, attended Illinois Institute of Technology and in 1969 received his Law Degree from John Marshall Law School. Norman was a long-time member of St. Joseph Church, Libertyville where he served as Eucharistic Minister; he was also a tireless volunteer and board member of Mount St. Joseph of Lake Zurich.He is survived by his wife Dorothy (nee Pfrenger) of 53 years of marriage; his children Michael (Mary) Lind, Anne (Oliver) Valente and Christine (David) Szarzynski; his grandchildren Julia, Dennis, Tess, Paige, Bethany, Samantha, Samuel and Calvin; and his brothers Charles (Betty) Lind and Robert (Harriet) Lind.Mr. Lind was preceded in death by his parents Magdalene and George Lind and his sister Rosemary Sullivan Schaefer.Visitation will be Thursday Feb. 28th from 4 - 8 PM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, (Rt 176,1 Blk East of Rt 21) Libertyville. Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Friday March 1st at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 East Maple Ave., Libertyville with military honors following. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Mount St. Joseph, 24955 N U.S. Hwy 12, Lake Zurich would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info. 847-362-2626. Sign guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary