Norman Polisky

Norman "Nate" Polisky, 95. Beloved and adored husband for 67 years of Elaine, nee Rossen; loving father of Robbie (Barron) and Michael (Ruth), grandfather of Max and Laurie. Dear brother of the late Harry and William. Caring uncle to Barry, Jeffrey, Scott and Bob. Former father-in-law of Michael Berman. WWll Veteran. An avid White Sox fan who loved a good round of golf, a great cigar and who's greatest pleasure was his family. We will miss him dearly. View the funeral at Norman's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com on Wednesday August 12, 1:30pm live, or anytime after. Info Mitzvah Memorial, 630-648-9824.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
