Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Slakter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Slakter

Obituary Condolences

Norman Slakter Obituary
Norman Slakter 92, loving husband and cherished father passed away Saturday 3/9/19 in Scottsdale AZ. Born in Toronto Canada to Julius and Rose Slakter, he grew up in Toronto with his parents and sister Ilean, where he met his wife Sheila Papernick. They married in 1953 and moved to Chicago where they had two daughters and a son. Ellen Papernick, Judi Slakter and Mark Slakter. Norman was a chemical engineer who worked for GE and Amstead Industries and loved his work. Norman retired when he was 68 and moved to Scottsdale with Sheila in 1995. Norman had a quiet demeanor and a quick sense of humor and was well respected and loved by everyone he met. He is survived by Sheila his wife and sweetheart of 66 years. He loved his family dearly. A celebration of his life will be held Monday March 18 at 1 PM at Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL. Memorials in his memory to a would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now