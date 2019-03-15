Norman Slakter 92, loving husband and cherished father passed away Saturday 3/9/19 in Scottsdale AZ. Born in Toronto Canada to Julius and Rose Slakter, he grew up in Toronto with his parents and sister Ilean, where he met his wife Sheila Papernick. They married in 1953 and moved to Chicago where they had two daughters and a son. Ellen Papernick, Judi Slakter and Mark Slakter. Norman was a chemical engineer who worked for GE and Amstead Industries and loved his work. Norman retired when he was 68 and moved to Scottsdale with Sheila in 1995. Norman had a quiet demeanor and a quick sense of humor and was well respected and loved by everyone he met. He is survived by Sheila his wife and sweetheart of 66 years. He loved his family dearly. A celebration of his life will be held Monday March 18 at 1 PM at Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL. Memorials in his memory to a would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary