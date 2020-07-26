1/
Norman T. Reinertsen Jr.
1930 - 2020
Norman T. Reinertsen, Jr., 89, made his transition on July 19, 2020 at home, with family by his side, in Elmhurst, Il. Beloved husband of late wife, Natalie, Father of Jane and Ann, Grampa of Samuel, Norman was born October 6, 1930 in Chicago, Il. Retired Teacher, Principal, Assistant Superintendent and Elmhurst's former 1st Ward Alderman, Park's Commissioner, Symphony President and Precinct Committeeman. At Norman's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to your favorite organization.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
